Otahuhu Station wins prestigious design award

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 10:14

One of Auckland Transport’s flagship public transport projects has been recognised with an Award of Excellence in the Te Karanga o te Tui category, at the 2017 New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects (NZILA) Awards.

In their citation the judges say, "The design team expertly weaved together multiple cultural and historic narratives, all whilst navigating a raft of complicated technical planning issues required for this complex site."

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager Major Capital, Andrew Scoggins says that Auckland Transport takes care to build public transport infrastructure that reflects and respects the area’s cultural and historical importance.

"The project team worked closely with mana whenua from project inception through to its construction. Partnering with mana whenua at the outset of the project allowed clear priorities and narratives to be established. These were further refined through the use of the Te Aranga Design Principles.

"As a result of this consultation there were two key design outcomes: the desire to restore the mauri (life force) and the establishment of three key narratives to be incorporated into the project design: navigation, portage/waka and maunga. This influenced the layout and design of the architecture and landscape, and resulted in the integration of iwi art and design throughout the station site."

Auckland Transport recognises the important role played by the wider team and consultants, including artists Tessa Harris (Ngai Tai Ki Tamaki) and Graham Tipene (NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei) and architects Jasmax in building an iconic structure and associated landscape at ÅtÄhuhu.

The following mana whenua partnered with Auckland Transport under the philosophy MÄ te mahi ngÄ tahi, ka ea ngÄ huanga - By collaboration the outcomes will be achieved. This partnership was essential to integrate cultural elements to strengthen the sense of place and significance for all to embrace:

- NgÄti Te Ata

- NgÄti Tamaoho

- Te Ahiwaru

- Te Akitai Waiohua

- NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei

- Ngai Tai ki Tamaki

- NgÄti Maru

- NgÄti Paoa

- NgÄti WhÄnaunga

- Te Kawerau a Maki

- NgÄti Tamatera

For more information on the award visit: https://nzila.co.nz/showcase/otahuhu-station

For more information on ÅtÄhuhu Station, visit: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/otahuhu-station/