Detour to be trialled for State Highway 2 Te Puna roundabout work

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 10:53

A local road detour is being trialled around the State Highway 2 Te Puna roundabout construction area.

The NZ Transport Agency says removing southbound light vehicles from the site will give the construction team better access and allow them to seal the road more quickly.

The detour trial begins today and could be in place for 3-4 weeks but the Transport Agency will monitor the results and may remove or extend it if necessary.

Heavy vehicles will still need to use the state highway route. Te Puna shops and the local area, including bus stops, can still be accessed while the detour is in place.

The new two-lane new roundabout will replace the Te Puna/Minden Road intersection, significantly improving safety for motorists travelling on the route.