Boosted buses support World Masters Games in Waikato

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 11:47

An enhanced bus service will support the smooth running of next week’s World Masters Games 2017 events being held in the Waikato.

Cycling is being held at the Avantidrome, located between Hamilton and Cambridge, while rowing is taking place on Lake Karapiro.

The Waikato Regional Council has worked with Waipa District Council and games organisers to enhance services on the Cambridge route between Monday 24 April and Friday 28 April.

The buses will run on an extended route between Cambridge and Karapiro, with stops at Tamahere, the Avantidrome, Cambridge and Leamington.

For details of the services and the special timetable, visit busit.co.nz/Service-updates-summary/World-Masters-Games-2017.

"This is a fantastic event for the Waikato and we’re very pleased to be providing transport support to the cycling and rowing events in our region," says Waikato Regional Council’s public transport operations manager, Andrew Wilson.

"The services are designed to provide transport options for both competitors and locals wanting to watch the events, as well as to reduce traffic congestion."

"This extension to the scheduled Cambridge bus service makes the track cycling and rowing venues easily accessible from both Cambridge and Hamilton," says Waipa District Council’s business development manager, Steve Tritt.