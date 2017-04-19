Phoenix Park to cater for recreation and parking

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 13:29

Tauranga City Council has decided to revamp Mount Manganui’s Phoenix Park.

Phoenix Park is located in the heart of Mount Maunganui’s CBD. The concept design for the redevelopment includes a multi-use, fully accessible open space while retaining some parking.

The redeveloped park will provide a rest and recreation area for shoppers to encourage social interaction. People will stay longer in the Mount CBD and the local business will enjoy the economic benefits through the increased foot traffic.

The proposal also includes additional parking, including on-street parallel or angle parking, in close proximity to the retail area.

Mount Maunganui CBD does not currently have any open spaces for the growing visitor and residential population.

Work will start on the detailed design based on the Council endorsed concept plan. This will be followed by a resource consent process and the procurement of a construction contract later this year.

Construction of the park is scheduled to start in April 2018.