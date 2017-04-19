Cyber psychology explained

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 15:07

How cyberspace and digital technology affects the way we think and behave will be the subject of a lecture by international cyber risk and psychology expert Professor Edward Humphreys on 27 April at the University of Waikato.

The use of technology is not only shaping how we work and play, but it also influences how we think and behave, our interactions with others, and our perceptions of the world.

Professor Humphreys says cyber psychology relates to the effect of cyberspace and its related technologies on the psychology of the individual.

"This includes how we think and behave in cyberspace in relation to our communications and interactions with cyber-based technologies. Our psychology has a direct influence on whether we are at risk from a range of cyber threats including hacking into our systems, identity theft, on-line scams and fraud, on-line predators, risk to our reputation and this may result have a damaging and harmful impact upon us."

Professor Humphrey’s lecture will look at research and development related to how people react, respond and behave to situations, incidents, events occurring in cyberspace. It will include topics such as risk psychology covering people’s perceptions, attitudes and responses to risky situations, 'hacking of the human mind' through persuasion, influencing and manipulation people’s thoughts, feelings and emotions, online relationships, on-line identities and social networks.

From the UK, Professor Edward Humphreys (Chartered Fellow of the BCS - FBCS CITP, CISM) has been an expert and senior advisor in the field of information security and risk management for more than 40 years. He has worked for major international organisations such as the European Commission, Council of Europe, UN, WHO and the OECD, as well as being a leading figure in the field of international standardisation.

He is the convenor of the ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC27 working group on information security management system standards and is also the international recognised father of the ISO/IEC 27001 family of standards.

Professor Humphreys is being hosted by the University of Waikato’s CROW (Cyber Security Researchers of Waikato). The lecture is free and open to the public, and is at 2pm on Thursday 27 April on the Hamilton campus in K.G.11.