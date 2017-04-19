Man arrested following robbery in Palmerston North this morning

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 15:25

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man following an aggravated robbery this morning at dairy on Rhodes Drive in Kelvin Grove.

The man entered the store and presented a pistol at the staff member, before leaving with tobacco products.

The offender has been located shortly after the incident as a result of Police enquiries and patrols.

Two members of the public also assisted with providing information to Police after witnessing the man and his vehicle fleeing from the scene.

The pistol and stolen tobacco products were recovered by Police.

The man is being charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow