NZDF civilian strike 'a last resort'

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 17:14

Civilian staff at the New Zealand Defence Force will begin a round of industrial action tomorrow, over the NZDF’s refusal to negotiate their pay as part of a new collective employment agreement.

Strike action will be held in Palmerston North tomorrow (Thursday 20 April), in Wellington on Friday (21 April) and at Kauri Point and Devonport next week.

"This is not a decision our members have taken lightly, and they deeply regret that negotiations have come to this point," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"Industrial action is always a last resort, and NZDF civilian staff take their jobs very seriously.

"But some of our members have not had a pay rise for 3 years, and many are paid up to $10,000 less than their equivalent roles at other organisations.

"Our members have decided to stand together and make their voices heard."

A recent internal survey of NZDF staff revealed civilian staff had low confidence in leadership and relatively little sense of a common purpose, Mr Barclay says.

"The NZDF’s flat-out refusal to bargain on pay is disappointing," he says.

"We hope tomorrow’s action will show them the New Zealand public stands behind the NZDF - but that civilians are a crucial part of that."

Details of action:

Thursday 20 April, 1130 - 1330 - action at The Square, Palmerston North (meet by Cenotaph)

Friday 21 April, 0700 - 0900 - action at Wellington Railway Station

Wednesday 26 April, Kauri Point staff will not answer phones or email

Thursday 27 April, 0700 - 0900 - action at Devonport Ferry Terminal, Auckland