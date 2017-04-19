Vehicle fire closes State Highway 1, south of Waiouru

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 17:30

State Highway 1 is closed in both directions south of Waiouru as a result of a vehicle fire.

Police received reports of a stationary vehicle on fire at about 4pm, at the junction of Deacons Road and State Highway One.

Police and Fire officers are at the scene but the road is expected to be closed for some time.

There are no reports of any injuries.

There are no suitable diversions so motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.