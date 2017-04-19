Free green waste disposal extended for Napier and Hastings residents

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 17:47

The free green waste disposal for Hastings and Napier residents is being offered again this Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd April from 8am to 5pm.

The service was organised by Napier City and Hastings District Councils last weekend with local greenwaste company BioRich, in Waitangi Rd, in Awatoto.

This initiative was introduced in recognition of the large amount of green waste produced by Cyclone Cook last week.

"We recognise that many people may have been away for the Easter holidays or have not yet been able to remove all green waste debris - and we are extremely grateful to BioRich for their outstanding efforts," says Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule.

Napier Mayor Bill Dalton says the uptake of the free offer was significant, with excellent feedback from residents.

"BioRich told us that they were taking approximately one green waste drop-off every minute over the Easter weekend. It makes perfect sense to extend this offer as our community continues the big clean up."

Residents are reminded that the free green waste disposal site is at Bio Rich in Waitangi Road only and the usual charges apply at the region’s transfer stations.