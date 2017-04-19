Two Lotto players celebrate $500,000 win

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 21:42

Two Lotto players from Hamilton and Queenstown will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton and Z Queenstown in Queenstown.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and the jackpot will be $700,000 on Saturday. This means the entire Strike jackpot Must Be Won on Saturday.

In a Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest Division with winners.

By playing Lotto you raise funds for thousands of community causes every year, like the RSA’s annual Poppy Appeal. It’s Poppy Day this Friday and funds raised help support NZ’s veteran and their families.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.