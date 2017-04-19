Search under way for man missing in Manukau Harbour

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 21:06

A search is under way in Manukau Harbour this evening, after a small boat was found adrift in the harbour with no occupants at around 4.30pm.

Police and Coast Guard have been conducting air, sea and land searches and a short time ago located an eight-year-old girl treading water in the harbour.

The girl has been transported to Middlemore Hospital for medical assessment and searchers are continuing to look for a 52-year-old man who is still missing.

It is believed the pair had been out fishing together.