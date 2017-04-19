Nelson Police investigate aggravated robbery

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 21:20

Nelson Police a looking for a man who presented a tomahawk during a robbery at the Tahuna On the Spot Dairy in Muritai Street this evening.

At about 4:55pm, a man entered the store, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with distinctive designs on the chest and dark track pants.

He threw a bag at the dairy owner and demanded the money from the till.

The man then used the tomahawk to smash a glass display panel in the store before reaching over and removing an amount of cash from the till and taking cigarettes from a cupboard behind the shop counter.

The dairy owner was able to lock himself in the rear of the store and was not injured.

The man ran from the store, heading south along Muritai Street.

The man was described as aged 25-30 years and of solid build.

"Someone will recognise this person, and Police appeal to anyone with information to contact Nelson Police or Crimestoppers," says Detective Dean Schroder.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have information which might help us identify him, please call Nelson Police on 03 546 3840. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.