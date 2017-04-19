Backbone's response to Judge Ryan's statement

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 22:37

The Backbone Collective co-founders are surprised and alarmed by Judge Ryan's public statement in response to their recent report on the Family Court.

"We are not entering into combative debate as Judge Ryan suggests, we are providing a safe way for women to tell those in authority how the system responds to them when they experience violence and abuse. We thought the Family Court would want to know that currently many women feel they are put in more danger when the Family Court is involved. Surely when systems aren't working well and safely those in charge want to know how to fix it?"

Our Watchdog Report "All Eyes on the Family Court" is based on the questions prepared by 10 of our members to those in authority about the Family Court. Since the report’s release many women have contacted us and told us that those 160 questions could all apply to their experience of the Family Court.

Women are supporting The Backbone Collective and they are saying "please keep going, you are saying what we cannot say, you are our hope, thank you, thank you, thank you"

Since our launch 645 women have joined Backbone Collective. Women are messaging and emailing constantly telling us horrific stories of abuse from the Family Court, stories that we think would horrify the New Zealand public. To gather more information, to get a deeper understanding of the Family Court issues we are currently running a comprehensive survey of women who have experienced violence and abuse and who have been in the Family Court. We have had 310 responses to our Family Court survey.

"Women are telling us they appreciate what we are doing - that we are giving them a way to say how bad their experience has been in the Family Court and they and their children are less safe as a result." For example:

"We asked women in our survey if they felt safer after being through the Family Court.

Shockingly 61% of the 310 women who have completed the survey to date said no they do not feel safer." ,

We feel the Family Court should be an open and honest institution which can stand up to scrutiny, but Judge Ryan’s open dismissal of our findings would seem to indicate that the Family Court is in fact secretive and a closed shop, which Judge Ryan denies in his statement.

We will be releasing much more data over the coming weeks and will let the survey results speak for themselves in response to Judge Ryan's comments released today.

We are hoping that many more women who have experienced violence and abuse will take the survey in the next week and share their views on what is and isn't working in the NZ Family Court.

http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3459794/website

"Our goal is to help inform continuous improvement of the system that responds to women when they experience violence and abuse. We want the system to work safely, efficiently and well. We think that women who use the Family Court are the experts in how the system currently responds and what needs to change. We genuinely hope that those in authority will see the Backbone Collective as a route to valuable insight and experience which is otherwise not available to them."

"Don't we all want to make sure violence against women and children ends in New Zealand and that women and children, who are the majority of the victims of such violence are kept safe and able to rebuild their lives from further abuse The women who are members of Backbone want to help make that possible. They are the experts after all."

The Backbone Collective was established six weeks ago by Deborah Mackenzie, Ruth Herbert and Tania Domett. It is an independent body taking action to change NZ’s alarming violence-against-women statistics (domestic and sexual violence and abuse being the most prevalent forms in NZ) by examining the present response system through the eyes of its users - women who have experienced violence and abuse.

