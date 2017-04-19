Search for man missing in Manukau Harbour suspended overnight

|
The search for a 52-year-old man missing in Manukau Harbour has been suspended for the night.
Police and Coast Guard have been conducting air, sea and land searches until 11pm this evening and will resume the search in the morning.
There are no further updates at this time.
