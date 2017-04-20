Aggravated robbery at Ashburton Hotel

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 07:48

Statement by Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney:

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Ashburton Hotel on Racecourse Road around 11:20pm last night.

A lone male entered the premises and fired a shot before taking a sum of cash.

There were approximately 4-5 people inside the hotel at the time, fortunately nobody was injured.

The scene was closed down overnight and will be subject to a full scene examination today by Ashburton Police.