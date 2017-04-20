Two injured in Rolleston shooting

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 07:41

Police are continuing to make enquiries after two females were shot and injured at a residential property on Newtons Road in Rolleston, Christchurch, around 10pm last night.

Both victims are in now Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for the offender who is known to the victims.

Specialists will conduct a full scene examination at the property today.