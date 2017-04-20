Search for missing man in Manukau Harbour to resume

|
[ login or create an account ]
The search for a man missing in the Manukau Harbour will resume this morning with a water, land and air operation run by Police and Coastguard.
A Coastguard fixed wing airplane and the Police Eagle helicopter will be used in the search as well as the Police boat Deodar.
Staff are currently in a briefing and will resume the search as soon as possible after that.
The eight-year-old girl who was found in the water yesterday evening was released from Middlemore Hospital overnight after being kept for observation.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.