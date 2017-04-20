Search for missing man in Manukau Harbour to resume

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 07:56

The search for a man missing in the Manukau Harbour will resume this morning with a water, land and air operation run by Police and Coastguard.

A Coastguard fixed wing airplane and the Police Eagle helicopter will be used in the search as well as the Police boat Deodar.

Staff are currently in a briefing and will resume the search as soon as possible after that.

The eight-year-old girl who was found in the water yesterday evening was released from Middlemore Hospital overnight after being kept for observation.