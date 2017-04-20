Fatality at Ranui Train Station

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 08:15

A person has died at Ranui Train Station, West Auckland, this morning after being hit by a train.

Emergency services were called about the incident at 6:55am and are currently at the scene.

Metcalfe Road is closed between Pooks Road and Ranui Station Road, diversions are in place.

Police thank motorists and commuters in advance for their patience.