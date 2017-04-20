Coastguard volunteers pull girl from Manukau Harbour

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 08:14

At 1707 hours last night Coastguard was notified by Police that an empty 12-foot dinghy had been located by a local fisherman near the number 10 port marker in the Papakura Channel, the boat still had fishing equipment on board.

Investigations quickly confirmed that a father and his 8-year old daughter had been out fishing and were now believed to be missing. Coastguard initiated an urgent call out to volunteers to activate two rescue vessels from Coastguard Papakura, one from Waiuku and another from Titrangi. All four rescue vessels then engaged in a search for the missing pair which focused around the Papakura Chanel.

At 1922 hours Coastguard volunteers on-board Papakura Rescue One heard a voice and quickly located the 8 year old girl who was believed to have been separated from her father for over an hour at that stage. She was recovered from the water by Coastguard volunteers, cold, exhausted, slightly confused but otherwise unharmed. She was then transferred by the Airport Hovercraft who transported her to an awaiting ambulance at nearby Auckland Airport.

Coastguard volunteers continued to search into the night for the missing man along with Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Police Eagle Helicopter and the Airport Emergency Service Hovercraft. They covered an area of approximately 10NM before being stood down by Police shortly after 2300 hours last night.

Coastguard volunteers from Papakura are currently gearing up and will continue to search the Papakura CHannel and surrounding areas this morning supported by an aerial search by the Police Helicopter.