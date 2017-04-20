Top researcher to head new Chair of Wellbeing and Public Policy

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 09:18

Victoria University of Wellington has announced the appointment of Professor Arthur Grimes as the inaugural Chair of Wellbeing and Public Policy at the School of Government.

The new position is the seventh Professorial Chair located within Victoria Business School (VBS), where Chairs conduct specialist research in important and contemporary areas such as business in Asia, ethical leadership and restorative justice.

Professor Grimes has a background in economics. His former roles include Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Economist, at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. He also has experience in academia and spent four years as the Director of Victoria University’s Institute of Policy Studies, where he promoted and analysed public policy issues. Professor Grimes will maintain his current role as a senior fellow at Motu Research focusing on urban economics and the economics of wellbeing.

Head of School of Government Professor Girol Karacaoglu says the Chair in Wellbeing and Public Policy role will draw on Professor Grimes’ experience as a policy-maker and researcher.

"It’s an important appointment for Victoria, particularly in our specialist area of public policy. While Professor Grimes will contribute to undergraduate and postgraduate teaching at the School of Government, his focus will be on establishing and leading a teaching and research programme around intergenerational wellbeing and public policy.

"As with all our Chairs, Professor Grimes will be connecting with New Zealand and international researchers, academics and policy advisers to develop the programme. By working collaboratively with other experts in this field, he will be able to promote an evidence-informed public policy on wellbeing."

Professor Grimes says he is delighted to take up the "exciting new role".

"It is vital that policy-makers, advisers and academics understand the many ways that policies affect individuals and communities, currently and into the future.

"I expect to bring insights from my experience as a policy-maker and from my research programmes on wellbeing and sustainability to bear in this new role."

Professor Karacaoglu says Professor Grimes’ work will feed into two of Victoria’s academic areas of strength, Advancing Better Government and Advancing Health and Wellbeing in our communities, which draw together researchers from across disciplines working in these areas.

Professor Grimes begins his role on 1 July, 2017.