Naval rating facing Court-martial

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 09:23

The Court Martial of New Zealand will sit on May 1, 2017, at 128 Vauxhall Road, Devonport.

A naval rating is facing charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The court martial is set down for three days. No further information, including names of the defendant or witnesses, will be provided before the start of the Court Martial.

Dress for attendees is tidy, as is expected in any court of law - men are to wear ties and females an equivalent dress standard.

What: Court Martial

Where: 128 Vauxhall Road, Devonport, Auckland.

When: Monday, May 1, 2017

Time: 9am