Police warn sports club owners to take care after spate of burglaries

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 09:51

Christchurch Police are currently investigating the burglaries to four separate sports club rooms that have occurred over the last month. Offenders have broken in to club rooms in the suburbs of Papanui, Hornby and Lincoln and have targeted alcohol during these burglaries.

These events have typically occurred at the end of the working week when the facilities have increased their alcohol stocks for the weekend’s sales.

Positive leads are being followed however Police will be increasing patrols around these facilities and ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Police also ask for the public to report any suspicious private sales of cheap alcohol.

The public can contact their local police station or report anything suspicious through the CrimeStoppers phone line which is confidential - 0800 555 111.

- Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel, Community Services Manager from Papanui Police