SH1/Western Hills Drive improvements nearly finished

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 10:02

Improvements to make State Highway 1/Western Hills Drive in Whangarei safer and easier to use are nearly finished with the final road surface due to be laid soon.

Asphalt will be laid between Kohatu Street to just south of Manse Street.

The work which will take place over four nights starting on the evening of 30 April, will start at 7pm and be completed by 7 o’clock each morning.

Russell Road and Manse Street will be temporary closed during each of the evenings.

The NZ Transport Agency says road users should expect some delays through the area while this final work to complete the project is carried out.

"We understand the frustrations of motorists who’ve been delayed during the construction of this upgrade, but road users will now benefit from improved journey reliability, safety and freight efficiency through Whangarei," says Brett Gliddon the Transport Agency’s Northland Highway Manager.

"This upgrade will improve safety for road users and reduce traffic queuing at the intersection at peak times as well as for road users and pedestrians accessing Kensington Park."

Improvements to the SH1/Kensington Avenue intersection include a new roundabout and central median barriers on the state highway between Kensington Avenue and Manse Street.

The new roundabout has a dedicated northbound lane to allow vehicles travelling north to continue without stopping. This will reduce traffic queues as well as minimising potential road noise from heavy vehicles stopping on the hill at the approach to the intersection.

Some further landscaping will continue but will have minimal impact on road users and pedestrians.