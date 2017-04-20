Two injured in Rolleston shooting

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 10:06

Police have arrested a 23 year-old man in relation to the shooting of two women in Rolleston last night.

AOS and armed Police conducted a search warrant at an address in Rakaia at approximately 7am this morning as a result of enquiries to locate the offender.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

The man is believed to be known to the two victims and Police are continuing to provide them with support.

He is currently being interviewed and is likely to face a range of serious charges.

A number of addresses across the Canterbury region will be subject to scene examinations today as the investigation continues.