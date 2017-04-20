Heart of the City: Rethinking Durham Street

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 10:09

Council is asking the community for feedback on the future look and feel of Durham Street and Durham Lane, as part of its investment to revitalise the city centre streetscape, open spaces and waterfront.

The community can share their thoughts (and free coffee and cake) with Elected Members and staff on Thursday 4 May 2017 between 11.30am to 1.30pm, outside Trustpower on Durham Street. If people cannot make it on Thursday, they can email their feedback to haveyoursay@tauranga.govt.nz.

The community feedback will help Council to develop a design brief for this priority area.

Council has identified Durham Street, Durham Lane, Elizabeth Street east, The Strand Extension (southern end), Wharf Street east, Aspen Reserve and Masonic Park are the key city centre streets and open spaces in the heart of the city that will be revitalised during the next three years.

City Transformation General Manager Jaine Lovell-Gadd said Tauranga city and the way we use our city centre spaces and places is changing.

"The revitalisation of these streets and open spaces will follow the principles of the City Centre Spatial Framework that is being developed, with the final design reflecting each street’s own unique story and purpose," she said.

City Transformation Committee Chair Larry Baldock said Council had chosen to invest in these areas first for a number of reasons.

"We have prioritised these areas because of the recent and planned private and public sector development on them and their ability to attract investment in the city centre and encourage more visitors and locals to the city centre. Revitalising these streets will improve safety and offer a much better experience for pedestrians and road users," he said.

Heart of the City Programme Director Adele Hadfield said Durham Street is identified as a priority area because of the recent and future development in the street, including the University of Waikato-led city centre tertiary campus, an 11-storey student accommodation building, and Trustpower’s head office.

"More people will be using Durham Street and Durham Lane. As such, we wish to transform Durham Street into a more pedestrian friendly street, with pedestrian-friendly connections to surrounding city centre streets and nearby public spaces. We also hope to better connect Durham Lane from the new university campus to the Toi Ohomai campus on Cameron Road," she said.

For more information go to www.tauranga.govt.nz/heartofthecity