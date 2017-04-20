Port hills fire extinguished

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 10:18

Fire authorities have declared the Port Hills Fire has now been fully extinguished.

The fire started as two separate fires at Early Valley and Marleys Hill on the evening of 13 February and later merged into one fire. Aerial and ground fire-fighting efforts resulted in 90% of the area within the fire perimeter being controlled by 23 February, and 99% of the fire area controlled by 28 February.

Fire-fighting crews remained at the scene of the fire until mid-March, working to dampen and dig out remaining hot spots, with their work assisted by thermal imaging from drones and helicopters. Since that time, regular site visits have been made to the fire ground to inspect the site.

Recovery plans are being developed by both Christchurch City Council and Selwyn District Council to assist residents within the area affected by the fires and guide the future regeneration and replanting of these areas.

"I pay tribute to the firefighters who worked tirelessly to get this massive fire under control," says Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

"We owe them a debt of gratitude. I also thank their families for their support during this time. We now look forward to re-planting the Port Hills - a precious asset for our region."

"Emergencies like this reinforce the strength of our communities to respond and recover together," says Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton.

"Coordinated responses don't happen by accident and I applaud the work of key agencies in fighting this fire and helping us prepare for future events," he adds.