Auckland’s 24/7 port pauses to remember on ANZAC Day

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 10:29

Ports of Auckland operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year - except for the duration of the ANZAC Day dawn service at the nearby Auckland War Memorial Museum.

This year will mark the seventeenth year the port will halt operations and switch off over 1,000 lights across the WaitematÄ seaport during the commemoration service as a sign of respect for those who served New Zealand in war.

In years prior to 2009, light could be seen from the port as far as the museum until work was undertaken to significantly reduce light pollution. By then, the act of pausing operations and switching off the lights had become more than a logistical exercise and solidified itself as port tradition.

"Switching off the lights and pausing operations for the duration of the remembrance service has become a tradition now embedded in our culture. It gives all of us, particularly our staff who are unable to make a dawn service, a chance to pause, reflect and pay our respects to those who served our country" says Ports of Auckland Chief Executive Tony Gibson.

All primary lighting from Fergusson Container Terminal to Captain Cook Wharf will be turned off between 6am and 6.40am on Monday, 25 April. Currently it takes approximately 15 minutes for terminal lights to be fully switched on or off, however with the introduction of LED lighting across the terminal, it will be instantaneous.

Watch a video here of lights being switched off during the 2015 ANZAC Day dawn service here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOE0p9HAbSE