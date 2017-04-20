Safer days for Awapuni School students

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 11:18

Council is making safety improvements to Awapuni School’s Anzac Street entrance to ensure students can cross the road safely at busy drop off and pick up times.

Construction of a ‘Safe Zone’ got underway at the beginning of the month, addressing safety concerns raised by the Principal and the school community.

Tairawhiti Roads General Manager Dave Hadfield said the $42,000 project is the final part of a three year programme of work to address safety issues at Awapuni School.

"We held community meetings with the school community to get the design and plan right for the Safe Zone," says Mr Hadfield

"Tairawhiti Roads’ Safety Educator and the Police will run a road safety education programme for students to support them to use the new crossings."

The work is being undertaken between Downer and Currie Construction and expected to be completed before the end of the school holidays.

Work includes:

Marked car parks

Two marked crossings with rails - similar to those on Centennial Marine Drive linking to Oneroa Walkway

Reflective markings

New kerb alignment

Raising and cordoning the entranceway to prohibit vehicle access

Mr Hadfield said rural schools like Muriwai, Mangatuna and Ngatapa are in the final phases of having new signs installed as well.

"These minor changes will have major benefits for these schools."

Te Wharau School is the next school identified for safety improvements.