Police justified in Kerepehi shooting, where a man was injured

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 11:31

Police acknowledges the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report into the shooting of a man following a domestic incident in Kerepehi, Waikato, on October 21st 2014.

The man survived the shooting but suffered several serious injuries.

The IPCA has found that both officers were justified in shooting the man.

"The Police staff in this incident were confronted with a very difficult situation," says acting Waikato Police District Commander Superintendent Greg Nicholls.

"The man was directed to step out of the car and put his hands in the air.

Instead, he got out and pointed a rifle towards the two officers and they feared they were going to be shot.

"The officers did not want to shoot the man and other tactical options were considered, but given the risk he posed, they were left with no other option," says Mr Nicholls.

Police accept the findings of today’s report, which concluded that the officers who fired shots at the man were justified in doing so because he posed a very real threat of death or serious bodily harm to them and other nearby officers.

Police also note that the Authority states that Police provided all reasonable medical assistance to the man after he was shot.