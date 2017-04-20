Special funds for special education needed now, say principals

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 12:01

'Principals are calling for additional resources to deal with the growing number of students presenting with high behavioural and learning needs,' says Whetu Cormick, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF).

'I am receiving calls from principals up and down the country, desperate to accommodate students with very high behavioural and learning challenges, who simply do not have access to expert professionals, support or resources to keep these challenging students in their schools,' he said.

It is not a case of schools not wishing to be inclusive, it is a question of keeping all students and their teachers safe and engaged in their learning and teaching.

'The complexity and severity of some young peoples' needs calls for much more than capable and inclusive teachers,' says Cormick. 'Teachers are not trained to be psychiatrists and social workers,' he said.

Cormick suggests it is time for a multi-disciplinary approach.

'What we need now is a three-pronged approach including the Ministries of Education, Health and Social Development to provide urgent help to schools who cannot otherwise be expected to accommodate these very high-needs and challenging students,' says Cormick.