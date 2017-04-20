Police in attendance at serious crash in Waitomo

|
Emergency services are on the scene at a serious crash on Te Anga Road near Waitomo.
Police were called at 10:50 this morning when a logging truck has flipped.
One person has become trapped in the vehicle.
There is no information on that person’s injuries at this stage.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Kokakoroa Road.
Serious Crash Unit will be investigating, as well as the Commerical Vehicle Investigation Unit.
