ENERGY STAR retires

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 12:36

The ENERGY STAR label, which gives consumers a guide to appliances with superior energy efficiency, is going to be retired by the end of this year.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), which licenses the label from the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States, says the label is increasingly getting lost in a crowded label market.

EECA’s Efficient Products Manager Eddie Thompson says a recent review shows consumers prefer using the Energy Rating Label which lets consumers compare the running cost of appliances.

"ENERGY STAR was a great addition to EECA’s tool box back when we started using it in 2005. In 2017 we have regulation to remove the worst performing products from the market."

Regulation now covers 24 products and appliances compared to 12 in 2005, Mr Thompson says.

To meet changing consumer expectations, EECA is also developing an online tool that will give people information about the most energy efficient products that have been regulated in New Zealand, Mr Thompson says.

He says ongoing review of programmes is a fundamental part of the way EECA operates to ensure value for money.

"ENERGY STAR was reviewed as part of a routine assessment and this has resulted in our decision to retire ENERGY STAR."

To find out more about ENERGY STAR: www.energywise.govt.nz