Agriculture high school teachers embrace tech for the classroom

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 12:37

From Christchurch, Timaru, Auckland, Taranaki, Napier, Wellington and Hauraki they came. Agriculture and horticulture high school teachers from across New Zealand were in Hamilton this week for the 2017 National Agribusiness Conference at St Paul’s Collegiate School.

On Wednesday morning they were gathered around monitors, enjoying the chance to play with Farmax agricultural modelling software. The programme allows users to monitor, benchmark and analyse a farm’s current situation, forecast different scenarios and plan ahead to make decisions in the best interest of the farm business.

"It’s a great method for teaching farm systems," said Farmax trainer Jack Keeys. "If an agricultural student doesn’t have a rural background, farm systems can be a complicated concept to teach and difficult for students to understand. However, using Farmax students can learn how to create a full farm system from scratch. They can then observe and explore the ramifications that changing something on the farm has on its performance or finances. It’s fascinating."ou want to know more or have these resources available at your own school - get in touch!

Hauraki Plans College agriculture and horticulture teacher Bronwyn Dyer said it was important to bring technology into the classroom. "Kids today are savvy with technology and something like this is easy for them to manipulate."

She said that agriculture and horticulture was a "very popular subject" at her school, located the rural North Island town of Ngatea, with multiple classes taught at Year 11, 12 and 13 level. "A large percentage of my students are from dairy farms and they are interested in farming as a career. Farming has changed and there are fewer small farms and many large-scale farms, so farmers need to have business nous and the tools to run them. Farmax pulls everything together and lays it out for you."

Chris Foot, St Paul’s Collegiate School’s head of agribusiness, said that he found the Farmax workshop interesting. "Technology engages students, and it is here to stay," said Mr Foot. "If something engages them, and I think this will, it works for teachers too." He said that creating a simulated farm in Farmax could be useful in the classroom, especially if students in groups worked to compete against one another to develop the most successful farm business.

Farmax general manager Gavin McEwen said Farmax was offered free for educational purposes to secondary and tertiary educational institutions, and had widespread use in places such as the University of Waikato, Massey University and Lincoln University. "Farmax is a great learning tool and we hope that it’s something more secondary teachers and high schools will utilise," said Mr McEwen. "We believe in investing in the next generation of agribusiness professionals. To date we have sponsored more than $100,000 a year in free subscriptions and special training sessions in the name of education." Added Mr McEwen: "Technology is key to the future of the primary industry and we strongly believe in the importance of educating and supporting tomorrow’s farmers."