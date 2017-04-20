Community facilities lease process opens

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 13:39

Hamilton City Council has opened its Expressions of Interest process for the use of five of its community facilities.

In 2015, a Councillor-led working group examined the Council’s management of facilities such as the Celebrating Age Centre, Old St Peter’s Hall, Fairfield Park Hall, Frankton Railway Institute Hall and Enderley Community Centre.

Although in the past the Council’s Community Development staff have directly managed use of the facilities, a change in approach means the Council is now looking for "anchor tenants" - community groups which can take out medium or long-term leases on facilities and then manage use of the sites.

Andy Mannering, the Council’s Social Development Manager, says the change of approach to leasing the facilities aims to make maximum use of the available sites.

"We’re moving toward a more efficient and effective use of the facilities," Mr Mannering says. "By having an ‘anchor tenant’ we give that group a sense of ownership toward the facility, and also an opportunity to work with others on shared use arrangements."

Groups obtaining long-term occupancies or leases will be able to rent out, to other groups, space in the facilities they occupy.

The Expressions of Interest process is open to all Hamilton-based community groups, and opened this week. Expressions of Interest can be filed through an online portal found at hamilton.govt.nz/communityleases

Mr Mannering says the process is contestable and applicant organisations will need to provide a range of information on their activities, their membership, and their financial situation.

The Expressions of Interest must be in by 16 June. Staff will produce a short list of groups which meet the criteria, and those Expressions of Interest will then be formally presented at a Council meeting for decisions on leases in August.

The new leases for the facility will come into effect on 1 July 2018, giving organisations the time to prepare for changes to their activities and locations, if required.