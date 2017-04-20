Charges laid following incidents in Rolleston and Ashburton

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 13:46

The 23-year-old male who was arrested this morning in relation to the shooting in Rolleston last night has now been formally charged.

The man will face two charges of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to the Rolleston incident.

Following further enquiries this morning, he will also face a charge of aggravated robbery in relation to the incident at Ashburton Hotel last night.

He will appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

As the matter is now before the Court Police is unable to comment further.

- Senior Sergeant Michael Ford