Access to data about disabled people improves

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 13:06

Today, Stats NZ launched a user-friendly online tool to make information about disabled people more accessible.

The interactive tool shows information on disability type, age, and more detailed geographical information than was previously available. It includes data about people with physical, hearing, vision, and psychological impairments.

"The tool will help people better understand what’s happening in their local areas. They can now find information for 67 districts," insights manager Stephen Oakley said.

"The new interactive tool was developed in response to calls for quality information for areas smaller than regions. For example, it will help service providers tailor their services more accurately," Mr Oakley said.

The latest available 2013 Disability Survey and 2013 Census data were used to calculate robust, local-level estimates.

Stats NZ invites feedback to further develop the tool.

To use the interactive tool and provide feedback see: http://www.stats.govt.nz/browse_for_stats/health/disabilities/disability-small-areas-2013.aspx