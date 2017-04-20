Canon teams with Look Good Feel Better

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 13:54

Cancer charity Look Good Feel Better is hitting the road around New Zealand in its specially modified shipping container to conduct mobile "Feel Better" classes - and along the way it will capture the inspiring stories of people living with cancer. As part of the On the Move road trip, Canon New Zealand is teaming up with LGFB to set up a studio inside the container where "Feel Better" participants and their families will be able to share their personal stories. The tour starts in Whangarei in late April and travels around eight other centres before arriving back in Auckland for three yet to be confirmed dates in July.

Clare O’Higgins, General Manager of Look Good Feel Better, says with Canon on board it will be able to document the inspirational stories of people who are affected by cancer in the community.

"Canon are known for the fantastic and beautiful way they tell stories through images. We wanted to capture all the amazing people and families who are sharing their stories with us on the tour in a sensitive and inspiring way, and Canon will help us do this."

Canon New Zealand has provided camera training and gear, including an EOS 80D camera with a 24-105mm lens, tripod, flashlight and a microphone. Kim Conner, CEO of Canon New Zealand, says Canon is delighted to be able to help Look Good Feel Better continue the work it does in the community.

"Look Good Feel Better does an incredible job in New Zealand and provides such a positive experience and boost for people living with cancer. We’re proud to be supporting such a great cause."