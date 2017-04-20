Hawke's Bay ANZAC services 2017

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 15:09

Once again our people will gather on ANZAC Day to pay respect to our service people who have partaken in wars across the world. The commemorations will take place at points across our district, organised by our Returned Services Associations. The Dawn Service will start at 5.15am with a march from the pou in Civic Square to the cenotaph in the city centre. After hymns, wreath-laying, firing volley and reveille, a fly past by the Hawke’s Bay Aero Club will soar overhead at 6am. Breakfast is being offered at Clubs Hastings, at $2 a head.

A service for ex-service people and community will be held at the Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ memorial Hospital, after which community services will be held across the district over the morning, in Maraekakaho, Clive, Havelock North and Te Hauke. Mayor Lawrence Yule and councillors will attend services across the rohe.

The times of the services are:

Dawn service; Hastings

5.15am: Fall-in at Karamu Road; march to Cenotaph.

5.30am: Service starts at the Cenotaph. If wet the commemorations will be moved to the Clubs Hastings building.

Guest Speaker: Hon Rick Barker.

Following the service members of the public are invited to breakfast ($2 a head) at Clubs Hastings, Victoria St, Hastings.

Ex-service personnel service; Hawke's Bay Hospital Soldiers Memorial. The Hawkes Bay Hospital service is open to the community as well as ex-service people.

10am: Service starts at the Hawke’s Bay Hospital Soldiers Memorial, Omahu Rd, Hastings.

Community service

Havelock North

10.30am: Parade assembles at the Havelock North Cenotaph. If wet, the commemorations will be moved to the Havelock North Community Centre.

Clive/Haumoana

9.20am: Clive War Memorial.

Maraekakaho

9.30am: Maraekakaho Hall.

Te Hauke

10.00am: Ruahapia Marae.

Waimarama

6.30am: Waimarama Memorial Hall.