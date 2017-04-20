Kiwi and Aussie rugby-playing cops ensure work-life balance

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 15:17

Sports fans and Police alike simply love a bit of Aussie vs Kiwi rivalry and that won’t change when the Aussie cops play the Kiwi cops on ANZAC day in honour of the ANZAC Pact.

New Zealand Police team play the Australian Police rugby team in as final test in Queenstown on ANZAC day 25th of April 2:30pm at the Wakatipu Rugby Club grounds.

It will be the third game for the Australians who play three matches against the Kiwis on the tour.

They played the Canterbury police yesterday (Wednesday the 19th) in Christchurch and the Kiwis beat the Aussies 24 - 22.

They will play a South Island police selection at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday 22nd at 12.30pm and finally the test match on ANZAC Day in Queenstown.

Guests include the Commissioner of Police, Mike Bush.

The New Zealand Police rugby team has been selected from players nationally and carries on a decades-long tradition of proudly representing New Zealand’s national game and the Police organisation.

Participants include a number of top level players who have been involved in Police rugby locally and nationally with some who currently or have previously represented their provincial unions or Super Rugby franchises.

Organiser Senior Sergeant Kerei Gray from Christchurch Police says "Our Australian mates have been working hard preparing for this tour and will be more than tough opponents but this gives New Zealand Police rugby a chance to put itself back on the map as far as Police sport goes."

It’s good to see that Kiwi police are also using their love for sports to sustain a good work-life balance," he says.

And to quote the infamous Murray Mexted, former All Black and Sky Sport commentator, "Well either side could win it, or it could be a draw."

Either way, let’s hope it’s a good day out.