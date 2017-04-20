Sod turned on Watchman Road Intersection Improvement project

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 15:36

Transport Minister Simon Bridges has turned the sod to mark the start of construction on the $13 million Watchman Road Intersection Improvements project in Napier.

The Minister was joined by local iwi Mana Ahuriri, representatives from funding partners Hawke’s Bay Airport and Napier City Council, as well as local stakeholders to mark the start of construction.

The project involves the construction of a roundabout at the intersection, the widening and strengthening of Watchman Road, and the construction of a new road from Hawke’s Bay Airport to link to Watchman Road.

Minister Bridges says the roundabout and improved airport access will provide a safer, more efficient intersection.

"This project will also deliver better access to both the airport and the Napier Port, providing for seamless freight movement around the region.

"Hawke's Bay is a thriving local economy, and supporting regional economic development through investing in projects like these is a key for the Government," Mr Bridges says.

The $13 million project is jointly funded from the National Land Transport Fund, Hawke’s Bay Airport and Napier City Council. It is part of a $25 million package of road access improvements to Napier Port, announced by the Government as part of the Matariki - Hawke’s Bay Economic Development Action Plan, launched in July 2016.

The project will be built by Higgins Construction and is scheduled for completion in June 2018.