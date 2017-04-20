Use public transport to get to Anzac Day Dawn Service - AT

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 16:16

Extra early morning bus, train and ferry services are being put on by Auckland Transport to get people to the 6am Anzac Day Dawn Service next Tuesday 25 April at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

There will also be free travel all day on Anzac Day for SuperGold and Veteran’s SuperGold card holders plus free travel for uniformed servicemen and women and retired services personnel with a RSA membership card. This applies across all AT Metro bus, rail and ferry services (including Skybus).

Bus

A Sunday and Public Holiday timetable will be in place for all bus services with additional InnerLink and Northern Express services for the dawn service.

InnerLink

InnerLink buses will operate approximately every 15 minutes (clockwise and anti-clockwise) from 4am to 7am. These services operate to bus stops near the Domain.

From 7am InnerLink services will operate to the normal Sunday and Public Holiday timetable.

Northern Express

Additional Northern Express services will operate from Albany to Britomart (via Northern busway stations) at 4.30am, 4.45am and 5am.

The normal Sunday and Public Holiday timetable resumes from 7am.

Train

Early trains will be provided on all lines for the Anzac Day Dawn Service.

Western Line

Western Line train services travel to Grafton station on Park Rd, which is a 10-15 minute walk to the Auckland Domain. An early special event train will leave from Swanson at 4.25am to Grafton (terminating at Newmarket) stopping at all stations. For times at all other stations check the timetable.

Southern/Eastern Line (including Onehunga Line)

The closest station to the Auckland Domain is Newmarket, which is a 15-20 minute walk. Early special event trains will depart from the following stations:

Onehunga at 4.35am

Papakura at 4.17am

Manukau at 4.20am

Britomart at 5.13am and 5.25am

These special event trains will travel to Newmarket (including the 4.20am Eastern Line train from Manukau station) stopping at all stations on the way. For times at all other stations check the timetable.

Ferry

Fullers will operate a 5am ferry service from Devonport to the City.

Plan your trip using the Auckland Transport website: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/anzac-day-dawn-service/

For more information about the event:

Visit the Auckland Museum website: http://www.aucklandmuseum.com/whats-on/war-memorial/anzac-day-commemorations/anzac-day-services