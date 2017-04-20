Truck driver dies after serious crash in Waitomo

|
The Police Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate the truck crash that occurred on Te Anaga Road near Waitomo earlier today.
A truck flipped at 10:50 this morning and the driver has become trapped.
The driver has died at the scene and Police are in the process of contacting next of kin.
