Further investigations into Air Force helicopter engine issue

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 18:49

Following the emergency landing of a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter near Blenheim on Sunday, the RNZAF has been working hard to understand the technical issues involved.

In light of what has been learned in recent days and the facts yet to be determined, the RNZAF has decided in the interest of safety to limit NH90 flying operations. The limitation on NH90 operations will prevent flights where an immediate landing will not be possible in the case of an engine-related emergency. For example, over built-up areas, mountainous terrain or over water.

The RNZAF continues to work with the NH90 engine manufacturer to resolve the issue and will resume full NH90 flying operations as soon as possible.