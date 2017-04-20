Police attend incident on Dominion Road

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 18:36

Auckland Police are attending an incident on Dominion Road, Mount Roskill where a cash security van has been robbed.

Following the incident at approximately 4:45pm this afternoon, the two offenders fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

A number of units are securing the area and cordons are in place. Police are working to establish whether the offenders were armed.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.