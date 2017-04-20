Crash at Ngaere, Stratford

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 18:31

Police are attending a collision involving two vehicles on Mountain Rd, Ngaere, Stratford.

Emergency services were alerted at 5.12pm to the collision, between Cheal Rd and Cornwall Rd.

Traffic is being diverted along Bird Rd and Climey Rd.

A helicopter is being sent to the scene.

However, there are no details of injuries at this stage.