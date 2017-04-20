Have you seen 9-year-old Blair Crabtree?

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 18:00

Hawke’s Bay Police need the community’s help to find 9-year-old Blair Crabtree.

He was reported missing from his home on Outram Rd, Akina, Hastings this morning.

Following a day of enquiries made by Police, the public’s help is being sought to find the schoolboy.

The last reported sighting of him was on the footpath of Heretaunga St/Willowpark Rd at 5.15am.

He was last seen wearing a grey shark onesie.

Due to his age, Police has concerns for his welfare.

Blair is described as being 145cm tall, of medium build, with straight brown/blonde hair.

He has hazel eyes and his skin complexion is described as fair.

If you can help Police locate Blair, please get in touch with your local Police station or call 111.