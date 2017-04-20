Cordon stood down following robbery

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 22:36

Cordons on Dominion Road, Mount Roskill have been stood down following a robbery earlier this evening.

A sum of cash was taken from a cash security van outside a bank before two offenders fled on foot at approximately 4:45pm Thursday 20 April, 2017.

They are still outstanding and a full investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Police are continuing to interview a large number of witnesses who were at the scene.

At this stage, a description of the offenders is not available.

It is understood both offenders were carrying firearms at the time of the incident.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

A number of people were shaken however and are receiving ongoing support.

Police do not believe this was a random robbery.

Police would like to thank the public for the information provided so far.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident who is yet to speak to Police is asked to contact Auckland Central Police Station immediately on 09 302 6400.

Alternatively information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.