Two arrested following burglary at Leeston service station

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 08:36

Two 20-year-old males have been arrested in relation to a burglary at a service station on High Street in Leeston, Christchurch, early this morning.

Police received a report that four males had smashed a window at the service station at approximately 2:04am.

All four were wearing balaclavas and left on foot.

Police and a dog unit attended and tracked the males to an address in Station Street. Property from the burglary was found at the address.

Police enquiries are ongoing.