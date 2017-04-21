Two arrested following burglary at Leeston service station

|
Two 20-year-old males have been arrested in relation to a burglary at a service station on High Street in Leeston, Christchurch, early this morning.
Police received a report that four males had smashed a window at the service station at approximately 2:04am.
All four were wearing balaclavas and left on foot.
Police and a dog unit attended and tracked the males to an address in Station Street. Property from the burglary was found at the address.
Police enquiries are ongoing.
