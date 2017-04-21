Police appeal for info on Ruatoria fatality

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 08:56

Police now believe there were two vehicles that came into contact with Ruatoria man Nelson Hari, who was found lying deceased on the Tapuaeroa Road near Ruatoria, early Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old failed to respond to attempts to revive him when he was found.

"We have completed our forensic examination of one vehicle and want help from the Ruatoria community to find a second vehicle," says Detective Sergeant Kevin Ford.

"The inquiry team want to hear from everyone who was on the Tapuaeroa road, or was travelling on SH35 from the Ruatoria turnoff to or from Te Araroa, at the time Mr Hari suffered fatal injuries.

"That is between midnight and 12:20am on Sunday morning.

"We believe the second vehicle we are looking for will have damage to the front of it," says Detective Sergeant Ford.

"We want to hear from anyone who has noticed a vehicle in the Ruatoria area in the past few days that has recently had frontal damage."

The post mortem examination of Mr Hari has been completed and his body has been released to his family.

"We will not be releasing details of that examination."