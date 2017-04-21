Grey Street tree pruning operation

Friday, 21 April, 2017 - 09:13

A pruning operation on several significant trees in Hamilton East will impact traffic over several days during the next two weeks.

The trees, which line Grey St - Hamilton East’s main boulevard - have grown to a point where branches are compromising infrastructure assets such as overhead power lines and street lights. There are concerns further growth of these trees may damage some of these important assets.

Hamilton City Council’s City Parks Unit will be undertaking pruning on these trees in April and May 2017. The pruning work is scheduled for 26 and 27 April, with three further days’ work set for 2, 3 and 4 May.

The work is in the interests of safety and asset protection. To be clear - the trees will not be removed.

The work will require traffic management on Grey St. This will include some temporary lane closures, with vehicles controlled by "stop/go" signs manned by staff. Motorists who use Grey Street are likely to experience delays while this work is done, are urged to use alternative routes.

The detours will mainly impact on vehicles travelling toward Hamilton Gardens/Cobham Dr, with traffic diverted via Cook St, Firth St, Wellington St and Albert St over the course of the five days of work.